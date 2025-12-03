Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Insider Acquires £119,121.60 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Witts purchased 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,104 per share, for a total transaction of £119,121.60.

On Monday, October 27th, Karen Witts sold 8,478 shares of Dunelm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,144, for a total value of £96,988.32.

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,116 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 836.61 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,249. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,117.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,153.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

Dunelm Group ( LON:DNLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current year.

DNLM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,397.13.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

