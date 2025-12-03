TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven Chaouki Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $84,040.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 62,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,231.68. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $101.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 21.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 36,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,156,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

