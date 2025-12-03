Norges Bank Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,268,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Globe Life by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.27. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

