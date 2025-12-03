OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 6,147 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 51.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 49.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,914. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,045 shares of company stock worth $2,720,628. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.90. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $162.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

