RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 327,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 118,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

