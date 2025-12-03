Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.11% of Qualys worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,137,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,051 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,394,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Qualys by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after buying an additional 308,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 545,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,918,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $101,656.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,864 shares in the company, valued at $11,995,242.88. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $68,644.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,217,238. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,790 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Qualys Stock Up 1.9%

Qualys stock opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.55. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $159.73.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

