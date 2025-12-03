Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 318,756 Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 318,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.23% of Geo Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,076,000 after acquiring an additional 108,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Geo Group by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,608,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,544 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Geo Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,554,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,405,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Geo Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Geo Group by 194.3% during the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,373,000 after buying an additional 799,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geo Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Geo Group Price Performance

GEO stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Geo Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.41%.The firm had revenue of $565.42 million during the quarter. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Geo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.