Axon Enterprise (LON:AXON) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.63 and last traded at $531.23, with a volume of 8304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.
Axon Enterprise Stock Up 309.8%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $724.07.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
