M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,869 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,313,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 190,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

