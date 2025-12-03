AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,784 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $118,182,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $41,728,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 767,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,902,000 after buying an additional 222,577 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,120,000 after buying an additional 197,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $21,549,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $121.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

