Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $18.63. Square Enix shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 499 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

