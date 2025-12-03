Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,500 in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 2,125 to GBX 3,165 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,694.17.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta Company Profile

ANTO stock traded up GBX 136 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,907. 859,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,429. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,278 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,720.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,234.58.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

