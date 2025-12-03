Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.60 and last traded at $71.59, with a volume of 11462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.18.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,668,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,449.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 390,802 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 299,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 64,192 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

