Citigroup Raises Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 513

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 440 to GBX 513 in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greatland Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 462.67.

Shares of GGP stock traded up GBX 3.75 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 401.75. 4,304,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,846. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 115 and a 1 year high of GBX 435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 325.12. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

