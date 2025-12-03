Citigroup Raises Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 513

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 440 to GBX 513 in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greatland Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 462.67.
Greatland Gold Price Performance
Greatland Gold Company Profile
Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.
