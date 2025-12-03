Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Panmure Gordon

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 390 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s previous close.
MAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 340 target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351.25.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 30.90 EPS for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitchells & Butlers will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.
