Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 146173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.4170.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Remy Cointreau to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

