DuPont de Nemours (DD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) recently:

12/1/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $44.00.

11/7/2025 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/7/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.90 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $87.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $37.24 to $36.40. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $39.33 to $41.84. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.42 to $43.51. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $3,334,357.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,599.61. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,373 shares of company stock worth $6,309,370. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

