Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Compass Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,775 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,900 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,750 to GBX 3,000 in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,962.50.

LON:CPG traded down GBX 9 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,327. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,499.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,545.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The stock has a market cap of £39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,324 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,853.

In related news, insider Leanne Wood acquired 444 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,392 per share, for a total transaction of £10,620.48. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

