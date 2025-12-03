Pepe Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Pepe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepe has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Pepe has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $484.16 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pepe’s genesis date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,653,543 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,653,542.53949133. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000471 USD and is up 16.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 630 active market(s) with $468,577,170.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

