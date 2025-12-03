NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 730 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 650 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 615 to GBX 630 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 500 to GBX 550 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 690 to GBX 765 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 666.67.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Down 2.8%

NWG stock traded down GBX 18.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 622. The stock had a trading volume of 18,826,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,538,506. The company has a market capitalization of £49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 369 and a one year high of GBX 641.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 571.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 536.99.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported GBX 19.80 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Geeta Gopalan acquired 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £3,108. Also, insider Gill Whitehead bought 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £3,302.25. Insiders bought a total of 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.