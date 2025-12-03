Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7058 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a 4.6% increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Shares of TSE:LUG traded down C$1.26 on Wednesday, hitting C$110.89. 174,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,899. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.86.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of C$622.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUG. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$116.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$76.29.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

