Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7058 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a 4.6% increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
Lundin Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE:LUG traded down C$1.26 on Wednesday, hitting C$110.89. 174,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,899. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.86.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of C$622.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.
