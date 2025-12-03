Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 196 and last traded at GBX 196, with a volume of 4855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.

Palace Capital Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £39.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.59.

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palace Capital had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 164.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Palace Capital Plc will post 14.477562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palace Capital

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

