Insider Selling: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) insider James Dutey sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $836,428. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE FNB traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 2,841,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 37.4% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 41,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $960,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

