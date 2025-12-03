Insider Selling: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNBGet Free Report) insider James Dutey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,428. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE FNB traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 2,841,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 37.4% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 41,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $960,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

