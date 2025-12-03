Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 11.3% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.40 and last traded at GBX 69.10. Approximately 32,290,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 748% from the average daily volume of 3,807,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.90.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 53.

The stock has a market capitalization of £403.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

