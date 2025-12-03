Insider Selling: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) Director David Foss sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,685. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 19.86%.Jack Henry & Associates's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $9,430,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $74,302,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $179.56.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

