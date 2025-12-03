Robert Gerald Rooney Buys 8,422 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gerald Rooney acquired 8,422 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $41,520.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at $41,520.46. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Gerald Rooney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Robert Gerald Rooney bought 7,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,947.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Robert Gerald Rooney bought 4,174 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $20,536.08.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Robert Gerald Rooney purchased 4 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $19.64.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

TSI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Intellus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 68,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 45,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.