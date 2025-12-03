Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 968 and last traded at GBX 968, with a volume of 1517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 932.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 907.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 848.70. The company has a market capitalization of £50.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, insider Alan Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total transaction of £44,000. Also, insider Wendy Nicholls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total value of £88,000. Insiders have sold 143,231 shares of company stock worth $126,043,280 in the last 90 days. 23.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

