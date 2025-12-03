Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Here’s Why

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 10,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 168,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKGFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Berkeley Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

