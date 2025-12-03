Bitcoiva Price Up 18.5% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.64 or 0.00012554 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $186.71 million and approximately $209.24 thousand worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,685.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $599.40 or 0.00646701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00022769 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.68521835 USD and is up 9.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $210,257.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

