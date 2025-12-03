Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DEO. Bank of America dropped their price target on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.22. The company had a trading volume of 986,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,738. Diageo has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $132.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3,885.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

