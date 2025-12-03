GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.37

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $27.42 million and $4.08 thousand worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000831 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

