Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 2,928 shares.The stock last traded at $4,544.50 and had previously closed at $4,689.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,761.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,407.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $113.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 22.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

