Hardide (LON:HDD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 and last traded at GBX 10.30, with a volume of 1153630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25.

Hardide Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £8.12 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.74.

Insider Activity at Hardide

In other news, insider Andrew Magson bought 185,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £14,814.80. Company insiders own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

