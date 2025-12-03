Entain (LON:ENT) Insider Ricky Sandler Sells 485,188 Shares

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 485,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787, for a total transaction of £3,818,429.56.
Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Ricky Sandler sold 245,579 shares of Entain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789, for a total value of £1,937,618.31.
Entain Trading Down 0.6%
ENT stock traded down GBX 4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 784. 2,784,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,915. Entain Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 452.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,031.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 796.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 846.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENT
About Entain
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- What is a SEC Filing?
- NASA Calls, Plug Answers: A Turning Point for Hydrogen?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Will 2026 Mark a Turnaround for Costco?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.