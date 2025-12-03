Entain (LON:ENT) Insider Ricky Sandler Sells 485,188 Shares

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 485,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787, for a total transaction of £3,818,429.56.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ricky Sandler sold 245,579 shares of Entain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789, for a total value of £1,937,618.31.

ENT stock traded down GBX 4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 784. 2,784,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,915. Entain Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 452.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,031.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 796.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 846.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,200 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Entain to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,090 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,136.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

