Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Trading 45.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 45.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.40. 1,057,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 241,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65.

Proteome Sciences Stock Up 45.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.68.

Get Proteome Sciences alerts:

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Proteome Sciences had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.