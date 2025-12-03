WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 400,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 609% from the previous session’s volume of 56,474 shares.The stock last traded at $70.9590 and had previously closed at $70.79.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 806,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,621,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 562,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 445,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,760,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

