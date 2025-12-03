Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17. 1,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLPNY shares. UBS Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

