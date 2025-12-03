Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 120 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

IG Design Group Stock Performance

IGR traded up GBX 2.90 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 48. The company had a trading volume of 516,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IG Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 44 and a 1-year high of GBX 159. The stock has a market cap of £45.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

IG Design Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.