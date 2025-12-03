Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 120 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.
IG Design Group Stock Performance
IGR traded up GBX 2.90 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 48. The company had a trading volume of 516,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IG Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 44 and a 1-year high of GBX 159. The stock has a market cap of £45.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.08.
IG Design Group Company Profile
Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.
