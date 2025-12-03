Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Up 15.3% – Here’s Why

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) was up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 206,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 122,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Triumph Gold Stock Up 18.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.