Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 772163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.25.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

