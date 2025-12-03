Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 634,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 307,221 shares.The stock last traded at $21.7320 and had previously closed at $21.84.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 419,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.