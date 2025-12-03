Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$40.50

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$30.00 to C$40.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$33.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 735,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,413. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.37 and a 52-week high of C$40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.54.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

