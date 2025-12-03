ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.57 and last traded at $113.8390. 2,963,442 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,216,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth about $1,176,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

