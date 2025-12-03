Axon Enterprise (AXON) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) recently:

12/1/2025 – Axon Enterprise had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Axon Enterprise had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Axon Enterprise had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Axon Enterprise had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2025 – Axon Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $861.00 to $702.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Axon Enterprise had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/5/2025 – Axon Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $840.00 to $610.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Axon Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $940.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Axon Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $893.00 to $753.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Axon Enterprise had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total transaction of $7,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,626,774.48. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,280. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,547 shares of company stock worth $26,385,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

