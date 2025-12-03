Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 244.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of TARA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 471,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,176 shares during the period. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 36.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,752,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 472,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 397,822 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

