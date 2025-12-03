Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,950 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,100 to GBX 6,950 in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,700 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 4,900 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,708.33.

LON:RIO traded up GBX 87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,504. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,024.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,662. The firm has a market cap of £89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,740.62.

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero.

