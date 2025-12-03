Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 to GBX 2,450 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,387.50.

Shares of LON:WTB traded down GBX 33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,370. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,977.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,993.91. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,302.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitbread had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitbread will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,880 per share, for a total transaction of £288,000. Also, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,974 per share, for a total transaction of £14,870. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

