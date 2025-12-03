Entain (LON:ENT) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,090 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,150. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.03% from the stock’s current price.
ENT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,200 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,136.
In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 485,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787, for a total value of £3,818,429.56. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
