Entain (LON:ENT) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,090 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,150. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.03% from the stock’s current price.

ENT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,200 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,136.

LON:ENT traded down GBX 4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 784. 2,784,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,915. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 452.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,031.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 796.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 846.93.

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 485,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787, for a total value of £3,818,429.56. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

