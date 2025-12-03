Panmure Gordon Has Lowered Expectations for Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 270 to GBX 238 in a report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 207 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Serica Energy from GBX 215 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Serica Energy from GBX 190 to GBX 230 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.86.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Serica Energy

Serica Energy Trading Up 1.5%

About Serica Energy

LON SQZ traded up GBX 2.41 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 168.81. 2,687,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,984. Serica Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 112 and a 52-week high of GBX 223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £659.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.83.

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.