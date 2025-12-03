WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE WELL traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.92. 2,705,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,919. The stock has a market cap of C$995.22 million, a P/E ratio of -43.56, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.57. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.58 and a one year high of C$7.36.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. WELL Health Technologies had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of C$364.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WELL Health Technologies will post 0.3000698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services.

